HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 843,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,509,265 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

