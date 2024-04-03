Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 29th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Humana Stock Down 13.4 %

Humana stock traded down $47.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,504,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.88. Humana has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

