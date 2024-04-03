HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get HP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HP

Insider Transactions at HP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.7 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.