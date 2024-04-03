Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,979,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

