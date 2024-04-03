Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,060. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.