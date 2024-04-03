Howland Capital Management LLC Has $396,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

VRTX stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.39. 113,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.74 and its 200 day moving average is $392.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $313.47 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

