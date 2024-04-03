Howland Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 154,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 35.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 448,980 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 23.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 854,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 153,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,812. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

In related news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

