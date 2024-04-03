Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,140,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,266,523. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

