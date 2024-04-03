Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.90. 121,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

