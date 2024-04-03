Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,496 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDQ stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

