Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 76 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PXD opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $270.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

