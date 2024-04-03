Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after acquiring an additional 631,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $169.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

