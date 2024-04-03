Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 3,159 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

