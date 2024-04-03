Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

