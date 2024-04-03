Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 381.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

