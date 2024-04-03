Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $81,220,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $256.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.