Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

