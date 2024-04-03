Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

CGGR stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

