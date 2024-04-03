Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 9,358 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.