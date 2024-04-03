Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 3,451 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

