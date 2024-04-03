Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 937,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after buying an additional 2,181,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,577,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,063,000 after buying an additional 521,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -206.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

