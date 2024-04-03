HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 3.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 5,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 122,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $747.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

In related news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,039 shares of company stock worth $986,288,022. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 310,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

