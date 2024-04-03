Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HFRO opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 475,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

