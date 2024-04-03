HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.54 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $205,270.95 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00022701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,081.89 or 0.99713021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00134921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00056225 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $225,470.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

