Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Cut by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,237 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $375,173.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.