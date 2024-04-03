Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Announces Dividend of $2.32

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.3239 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $255.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average of $214.12. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $174.59 and a 1-year high of $264.80.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.