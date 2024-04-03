Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.30 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $60.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00027680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.379864 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10568296 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $68,134,135.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

