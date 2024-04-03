Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.