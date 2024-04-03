Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 589 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 901,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,269. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

