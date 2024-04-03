Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 52 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 176,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.01. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

