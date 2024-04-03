Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 222 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after buying an additional 655,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

Progressive stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.18. 699,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,628. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

