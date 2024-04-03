Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,191 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,019. The stock has a market cap of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

