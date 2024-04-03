Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 187 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. 2,640,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

