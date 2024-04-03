Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 185 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after acquiring an additional 321,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after buying an additional 198,008 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,028,000 after buying an additional 288,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.85. 377,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,786. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average is $238.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.