Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 136 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.27. 172,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,034. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

