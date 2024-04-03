Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 133 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $239.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,814. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average of $213.77.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

