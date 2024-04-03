Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,239 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 339,113 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 606,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,162. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

