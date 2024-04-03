Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 121 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.12. The stock had a trading volume of 270,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.39. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

