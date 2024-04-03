Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after buying an additional 677,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $111.58. 316,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.19. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

