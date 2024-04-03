Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $777.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $742.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.33. The stock has a market cap of $739.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $351.27 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.