Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,010.84. 23,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,124. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $964.81 and its 200 day moving average is $841.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

