Head-To-Head Comparison: Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) versus Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY)

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forbo and Masonite International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forbo N/A N/A N/A $1.20 32.38 Masonite International $2.83 billion 1.02 $118.23 million $5.27 24.90

Masonite International has higher revenue and earnings than Forbo. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forbo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.1% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forbo and Masonite International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forbo 0 0 0 0 N/A Masonite International 0 6 3 0 2.33

Masonite International has a consensus price target of $116.89, suggesting a potential downside of 10.91%. Given Masonite International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Forbo.

Profitability

This table compares Forbo and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forbo N/A N/A N/A Masonite International 4.18% 20.17% 6.31%

Summary

Masonite International beats Forbo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forbo

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, Flotex, the washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring. This division also provides ready-made adhesives for floor covering installations, parquet flooring, and ceramic tiles, as well as leveling compounds for the construction industry and liquid floors under the trade name of Eurocol. Its products are used in public buildings, department stores, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, schools, libraries, commercial and office spaces, leisure centers, shops, hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias, as well as for applications in the residential market. The Movement Systems division offers conveyor and processing belts, plastic modular belts, power transmission belts, and timing and flat belts under the Siegling brand name. Its products are used in various applications in industry, trade, and the service sector, including conveyor and processing belts in the food industry; treadmill belts in fitness studios; and flat belts in mail distribution centers. Forbo Holding AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products. The company also provides various door components, including sills, frames, astragals, locking systems, molded interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, and wood cut stock, as well as mineral and particleboard door cores and veneer door facings. It offers its products under the Masonite, Premdor, Masonite Architectural, Barrington, Oakcraft, Sta-Tru HD, Vistagrande, Flagstaff, Hollister, Sierra, Fast-Frame, Safe 'N Sound, Livingston, AquaSeal, Cheyenne, Riverside, Fast-Fit, Megantic, Lemieux Doors, Harring Doors, FyreWerks and Marshfield- Algoma, Fleetwood, EDGE, Premdor Speed Set, Door-Stop International, National Hickman, Defining Spaces, Solidor, Residor, Nicedor, and Endura Products brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through wholesale, retail, and direct distribution channels. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

