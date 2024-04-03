Head-To-Head Comparison: LanzaTech Global (LNZA) and Its Peers

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LanzaTech Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 2.51% -394.92% -1.14%

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s rivals have a beta of -97.62, meaning that their average share price is 9,862% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 379 719 1177 56 2.39

This is a summary of current ratings for LanzaTech Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.56%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 4.98%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$134.10 million -3.18 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.23 billion $8.55 million 5.25

LanzaTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LanzaTech Global rivals beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

