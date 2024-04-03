Head-To-Head Comparison: ARQ (ARQ) versus Its Rivals

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ARQ to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.22% -41.91% -22.80%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ARQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 40 365 335 9 2.42

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 16.93%. Given ARQ’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -14.20 ARQ Competitors $1.13 billion $45.41 million 11.87

ARQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ARQ beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

