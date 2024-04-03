HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.