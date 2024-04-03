Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 990,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,070. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $514.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

