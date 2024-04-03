Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Linde by 7.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,237. The stock has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

