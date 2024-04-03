Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 576 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.68. 277,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,901. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

