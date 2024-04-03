Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,208 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

C stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,126,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,230,195. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.