Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,209 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

AMAT stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,605. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

